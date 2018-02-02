Play

Wedgewood allowed three goals on 24 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to Dallas.

The visitors beat Wedgewood three times in the second period and added an empty-netter late in the third. Antti Raanta's backup has neither the workload nor ability to justify much fantasy consideration on a defensively challenged Coyotes club.

