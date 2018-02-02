Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Takes loss to Dallas
Wedgewood allowed three goals on 24 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to Dallas.
The visitors beat Wedgewood three times in the second period and added an empty-netter late in the third. Antti Raanta's backup has neither the workload nor ability to justify much fantasy consideration on a defensively challenged Coyotes club.
More News
-
Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Will start Thursday•
-
Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Unleashed against Team Teal•
-
Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Gives up six to Toronto on Thursday•
-
Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: In goal Thursday•
-
Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Struggles in relief•
-
Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Beats Capitals in overtime•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...