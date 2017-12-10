Wedgewood will man the crease for Sunday's matchup in Chicago, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

After starting eight consecutive games -- in which he went 2-4-2 with a 2.97 GAA and .906 save percentage -- Wedgewood's streak was broken when Antti Raanta returned from an upper-body injury to start Saturday. Wedgewood will now return to the crease just three days removed from being torched for six goals by Boston in his last outing. Arizona may be dealing with some tired legs in Chicago, which could further compound problem's for the NHL's last-placed team.