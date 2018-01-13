Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Unleashed against Team Teal
Wedgewood will start in the blue paint against host San Jose on Saturday, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Formerly with the Devils, Wedgewood has posted an underwhelming record of 4-7-3 with a 3.23 GAA and .897 save percentage in the desert this season, which looks about right for a second-year goalie serving as the last line of defense for a team owning the league's worst goal differential at minus-54. Wedgewood reportedly will be countered by Martin Jones, who stormed into Arizona with a 26-save triumph Nov. 22.
