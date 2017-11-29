Wedgewood will be in goal against host Calgary on Thursday, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

With the 'Yotes planning to rest injured goalie Antti Raanta (upper body), Wedgewood will be teed up for his fifth consecutive appearance between the pipes. The former Devils tender has gone 2-3-2 with a 2.99 GAA and .901 save percentage through eight games with his new team. Those aren't strong peripherals by any stretch of the imagination, but he's seemingly doing what he can to try and support one of the youngest teams in the NHL based on average age (25) of its players. Wedgewood's next draw comes against a Calgary arsenal that's ranked 20th in the league for scoring at 2.83 goals per game.