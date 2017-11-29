Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Will be in crease Thursday
Wedgewood will be in goal against host Calgary on Thursday, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
With the 'Yotes planning to rest injured goalie Antti Raanta (upper body), Wedgewood will be teed up for his fifth consecutive appearance between the pipes. The former Devils tender has gone 2-3-2 with a 2.99 GAA and .901 save percentage through eight games with his new team. Those aren't strong peripherals by any stretch of the imagination, but he's seemingly doing what he can to try and support one of the youngest teams in the NHL based on average age (25) of its players. Wedgewood's next draw comes against a Calgary arsenal that's ranked 20th in the league for scoring at 2.83 goals per game.
More News
-
Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Makes 24 saves in overtime loss•
-
Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Draws third straight start•
-
Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Gets pulled in loss to Vegas•
-
Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Completing back-to-back set•
-
Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Fills in well in net•
-
Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Gets the start Friday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...