Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Will start Thursday
Wedgewood will be stationed between the pipes against the Stars on Thursday, Mike Heika of The Dallas Morning News reports.
It was reported earlier that Antti Raanta would get the starting nod, but it appears something must have changed throughout the day. Wedgewood will be making his first appearance since Jan. 13, where he stopped 38 shots but allowed six goals in an overtime loss against the Sharks. With a sub-.900 save percentage and 3.39 GAA, Wedgewood isn't a safe play tonight.
