Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Will suit up with new team Saturday
Wedgewood, who was traded from the Devils on Saturday, will serve as the backup to Louis Domingue in the evening's contest against his former team, Jim Cerny of Sporting News reports.
Typically, you wouldn't expect a guy involved in a trade to be available to dress in his new threads that same day, but Wedgewood was still in Newark anyway. A depth goalie lauded for his quick reflexes and spry playing style, it's been a long-time coming for the second-year man out of Ontario, as he hasn't played at all in the NHL this season. In fact, March 27 with the Devils was his last time stopping pucks at the highest level. It will be interesting to see where Wedgewood is placed on the depth chart once Antti Raanta (lower body) returns from his injury; we're thinking maybe the No. 2 spot ahead of Saturday's starter Domingue.
