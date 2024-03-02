Durzi logged a power-play assist and two PIM in Friday's 5-3 win over the Senators.

Durzi has three points over his last six games, all of which are power-play helpers. The defenseman is up to 31 points (13 on the power play), 95 shots on net, 120 blocked shots, 51 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 54 outings overall. He still takes a few too many penalties, but Durzi has been a leader on the Coyotes' blue line in his first year with the team while also serving on the first power-play unit a majority of the time.