Durzi notched an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Devils.

The assist was Durzi's first contribution on offense over the last seven games. The 25-year-old defenseman remains on the top power-play unit, but he hasn't been connecting lately. For the year, he has 33 points (14 on the power play), 109 shots on net, 133 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 62 appearances in a top-four role.