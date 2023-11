Durzi produced an assist and blocked four shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.

The helper was Durzi's first even-strength point in November. The 25-year-old defenseman has been a boost to the Coyotes' top power-play unit most of all in his first season with the team. He's up to 11 points (five on the power play) with 31 shots on net, 25 blocks, 25 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 15 appearances.