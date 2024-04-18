Durzi scored an empty-net goal, blocked three shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.

Durzi scored what is likely to be the final tally in the Coyotes' history when he put the game away with his empty-netter at 15:45 of the third period. The 25-year-old defenseman finished the season with a goal and four assists over the last six contests. He had nine goals, matching his career-best total from last season, as well as a career-high 41 points, 142 shots on net, 160 blocked shots and 63 PIM over 76 outings. Durzi is poised to handle a top-four role and power-play duties in 2024-25.