Durzi logged two assists, four shots on goal, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Durzi missed six of the last seven games with a lower-body injury, but he was able to log 22:23 of ice time Thursday. Prior to missing five contests in a row, he was limited to one assist over nine outings -- it's possible he was hampered by the issue during the slump. The blueliner has five goals, 10 helpers, 48 shots on net, 57 blocked shots, 33 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 26 appearances this season, and he should be a fixture in the Coyotes' top four going forward.