Durzi (lower body) missed Wednesday's practice and is unlikely to play Thursday but hasn't been ruled out, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports.

Durzi exited Monday's 6-0 win against Washington because of the injury. He has five goals, 13 points, 29 PIM and 53 blocks in 24 contests this season. If Durzi can't play Thursday, then Patrik Koch, who was summoned from AHL Tucson on Wednesday, might make his NHL debut.