Durzi scored a goal, blocked three shots and went minus-3 in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Lightning.

Durzi salvaged a rough night with his second-period tally. The defenseman has been solid lately with two goals and five assists over his last seven outings. For the season, the 25-year-old is up to eight goals, 20 helpers, 74 shots on net, 87 blocked shots, 39 PIM and a plus-8 rating over 41 appearances. He remains the Coyotes' top offensive threat from the blue line as well as the team's power-play quarterback.