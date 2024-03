Durzi logged a power-play assist, five shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.

Durzi has four helpers over his last seven games, and they've all been on the power play. The defenseman's last even strength point was a goal against the Lightning on Jan. 25. Still, some offense is better than none, especially for a top-four blueliner. Durzi has 32 points (14 on the power play), 100 shots on net, 122 blocked shots and 51 PIM over 55 appearances.