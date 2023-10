Durzi notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Ducks.

Durzi has fit right in with the Coyotes, earning four points over five contests. He had the secondary helper on Clayton Keller's tally Saturday. Durzi has also held his own defensively with a plus-2 rating and seven blocked shots, though he's added four PIM. The 25-year-old should continue to provide sneaky offense from the blue line while serving on the top power-play unit.