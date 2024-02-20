Durzi posted a power-play assist, two hits, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Oilers.

The helper snapped a seven-game slump for Durzi. The 25-year-old defenseman has maintained his top-four role and power-play spot despite the slump. Durzi is up to 29 points (11 on the power play), 87 shots on net, 108 blocked shots, 45 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 49 outings. As long as he's on the power play, Durzi is worth a look in most fantasy formats since he can pile up points.