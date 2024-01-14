Durzi picked up two assists in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Wild.

Playing the point on the power play, Durzi provided an assist on the game's first goal and then sent a slick pass to Clayton Keller on the game's fourth goal. He also had two hits and a plus-2 rating. After being traded from the Kings for a second round pick in the spring, the 25-year old Durzi has exceeded expectations for the Coyotes, leading the team in TOI and points for defensemen. Arizona plays the Flames on Tuesday on the road.