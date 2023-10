Durzi potted a power-play goal in Friday's 4-3 shootout victory against the Devils.

Durzi was a busy beaver in his team debut, leading the Arizona rearguards with three shots on goal while also taking a minor penalty in his 23:26 of ice time. He has already equaled his power-play goal total of a season ago with the Kings. The 24-year-old should have a lot more responsibilities on the Arizona blue line than he did in L.A.