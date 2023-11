Durzi posted a power-play assist and blocked six shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Durzi has a three-game point streak going, earning a goal and three helpers in that span. The 25-year-old has also blocked 12 shots during his streak, showing strong play at both ends of the rink. The defenseman is at 12 points (six on the power play), 32 shots on net, 31 blocks, 25 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 16 contests overall.