Durzi scored a goal and an assist on one shot in the Coyotes' 7-5 win over the Predators on Saturday.

Durzi scored the game-winning goal on the power play, beating Juuse Saros with a shot from the point. He would also pick up an assist on Clayton Keller's goal. Playing in his first season as a member of the Coyotes, Durzi has made a strong first impression, scoring seven points in eight games in October, while adding three points in six games so far in November. The former King should continue to play on the top defensive pairing and first power-play unit.