Durzi scored a goal on three shots, added an assist, went plus-2 and blocked two shots in Monday's 8-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Durzi helped out on Michael Carcone's game-tying goal early in the first period and scored one of his own in the middle frame. With four goals, Durzi joined Drew Doughty and Jakob Chychrun atop the goal-scoring charts for defensemen. The 25-year-old Durzi has seven points, 21 shots on net, 14 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through eight appearances.