Durzi (lower body) is unavailable for Monday's game against Buffalo, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Durzi was considered a game-time call and will now be absent for the second time in the last three games. The 25-year-old has 13 points in 25 games this season but has been held to one assist in his last nine appearances. Arizona will be right back in action Tuesday against the Penguins.