Durzi notched an assist, four shots on goal, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 8-4 win over the Predators.

Durzi has four helpers and a plus-5 rating over his last six contests. He helped out on a Nick Schmaltz tally in the second period of this game. Durzi is up to eight goals, 28 helpers, 121 shots on net, 145 blocked shots, 61 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 67 outings this season. He needs one more goal and one more assist to match his career highs in each of those categories.