Durzi tallied a goal and three assists in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime victory over the Avalanche.

Two of Durzi's four points came in the third period, including the game-tying goal with 2:07 left in the frame, before he'd add a third assist on Jack McBain's overtime winner. The 25-year-old Durzi has seven points (one goal, six assists) in three games since missing seven outings with a lower-body injury. He's up to six goals and 20 points through 28 games in his first season with the Coyotes.