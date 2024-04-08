Durzi notched an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Durzi had gone three games without a point entering Sunday. The 25-year-old defenseman remains in a top-four role with significant power-play usage, though his offense hasn't been particularly steady in recent weeks. For the season, he's at 37 points (15 on the power play), 130 shots on net, 152 blocked shots, 63 PIM and an even plus-minus rating, production right in line with what he showed over his first two NHL campaigns.