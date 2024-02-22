Durzi posted a power-play assist, two shots on goal, three blocked shots, four PIM and a minus-2 rating in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Durzi has a helper in consecutive contests after going seven games without a point. He assisted on a Dylan Guenther tally late in the second period Wednesday. Durzi's slump didn't cost him his spot on the first power-play unit, where he's earned 12 of his 30 points this season. The defenseman has added 89 shots on net, 111 blocked shots, 49 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 50 appearances.