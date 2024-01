Durzi notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Islanders.

Durzi has a goal and seven assists over six games since he returned from a lower-body injury. The 25-year-old has resumed his role as power-play quarterback and top-four defenseman at even strength. For the season, he's produced 21 points (nine on the power play), 58 shots on net, 64 blocked shots, 33 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 31 outings overall.