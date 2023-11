Durzi recorded a power-play assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Kraken.

Durzi snapped a three-game point drought with the helper. He's picked up three power-play points this season, but this was his first assist with the man advantage. The 25-year-old defenseman is up to eight points, 26 shots on net, 18 blocked shots, 25 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 12 contests overall.