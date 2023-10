Durzi scored a goal on two shots, blocked three shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Kings.

Durzi's goal put the Coyotes ahead 4-1, but they couldn't hold the lead. The 25-year-old defenseman has provided plenty of scoring pop from the blue line with three goals and two assists over seven contests. His goal Friday was his first at even strength this season. He's also racked up 12 blocked shots, 18 shots on net and a plus-5 rating.