Durzi was traded from LA to Arizona on Saturday for a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

Durzi had a good offensive season in 2022-23, tallying nine goals while adding 29 assists. The 24-year-old defenseman will be a top-four defenseman in Arizona and should see plenty of time on the power play for a Coyotes team with few established alternatives on the blue line. LA will receive Montreal's second-round pick in 2024.