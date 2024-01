Durzi notched two assists while adding three blocked shots, two shots on net, a hit and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Predators.

The 25-year-old blueliner has three multi-point performances in the last four games, and Durzi has looked very good since recovering from a lower-body injury that cost him six games in December. Over the last 13 contests, he's piled up two goals and 14 points with 27 shots, 27 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating.