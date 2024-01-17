Durzi tallied a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flames.

Durzi opened the scoring midway through the second period, ripping a slapshot past Dan Vladar to give Arizona a 1-0 lead. The 25-year-old blueliner would grab a second point in the third with an assist on Logan Cooley's tally. Durzi now has four points (a goal and three assists) in his last two games after recording just one assist in his previous six contests. He's up to seven goals and 25 points through 36 games in his first season with the Coyotes.