Durzi (lower body) will remain out for Tuesday's clash with the Senators, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Durzi will be out of the lineup for his fifth consecutive contest due to his lingering lower-body issue. With just one point in his last nine outings, the blueliner's eventual return to action may not have a significant impact on fantasy players. Still, once cleared to play, Durzi should be in contention to reclaim a top-four role with power-play time.