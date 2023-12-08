Durzi (lower body) is expected to miss Thursday's game versus Philadelphia, according to Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports.
Durzi sustained the injury during Wednesday's practice. He has five goals and 13 points in 24 contests this season. Although Arizona won't have Durzi, Travis Dermott (hand) will make his return Thursday.
