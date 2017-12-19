Maguire, Josh Archibald, and a 2019 sixth-round draft pick were traded to the Coyotes from the Penguins on Tuesday in exchange for Michael Leighton and a 2019 fourth-round draft pick.

Maguire has appeared in four games for AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season, posting a respectable .924 save percentage and 2.19 GAA with one win to his name. With Antti Raanta and Scott Wedgewood throughly entrenched as the top goalies in the Coyotes organization, it would take a major injury or two, plus some seriously impressive play with ECHL Fort Wayne, per Craig Morgan of NHL.com, for Maguire to even be in consideration for short-term fantasy purposes.