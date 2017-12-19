Coyotes' Sean Maguire: Traded to Coyotes organization
Maguire, Josh Archibald, and a 2019 sixth-round draft pick were traded to the Coyotes from the Penguins on Tuesday in exchange for Michael Leighton and a 2019 fourth-round draft pick.
Maguire has appeared in four games for AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season, posting a respectable .924 save percentage and 2.19 GAA with one win to his name. With Antti Raanta and Scott Wedgewood throughly entrenched as the top goalies in the Coyotes organization, it would take a major injury or two, plus some seriously impressive play with ECHL Fort Wayne, per Craig Morgan of NHL.com, for Maguire to even be in consideration for short-term fantasy purposes.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...