Gostisbehere recorded two power-play assists, four shots on goal, two blocked shots, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Penguins.

The Coyotes' two goals were the same on the scoresheet, with Gostisbehere earning the primary assist on both tallies from Nick Ritchie. It's a positive start for Gostisbehere, who will have to keep his scoring numbers up to offset an ugly plus-minus and a lack of physical play. The 29-year-old racked up 51 points, including 19 on the power play, in 82 games last season.