Gostisbehere recorded a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 over Dallas.

Gostisbehere threw a shot on goal that deflected off a pair of Dallas defenders before finding the back of the net. He'd later add a power-play assist on Barret Hayton's game-tying tally. The 29-year-old defenseman has five points (a goal and four assists) in his last two contests after going scoreless in his previous six. Gostisbehere now has 49 points on the season with 12 goals and 37 assists. He'll have one more game to reach the 50-point threshold for the second time in his career.