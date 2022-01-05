Gostisbehere scored a goal, logged two hits, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Jets.

Nate Schmidt had a bad turnover in his own zone, and Gostisbehere buried the shot for the Coyotes' lone goal. The 28-year-old Gostisbehere remains a pleasant surprise on a team lacking much talent. He's notched two goals and two assists during a three-game point streak, and he's up to 21 points, 66 shots on net, 38 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating in 31 outings. He had all of 20 points in 41 contests last season.