Gostisbehere notched a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Gostisbehere has five assists in his last five games, but this was his first power-play point since Oct. 25. The defenseman's been better lately but it's been an inconsistent season so far. He's at four goals, 11 helpers, six power-play points, 47 shots on net, 33 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating in 22 outings. With both Jakob Chychrun and Janis Moser in the mix, Gostisbehere will need to continue to produce to maintain his role with the man advantage.