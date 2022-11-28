Gostisbehere notched an assist and went minus-2 in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Wild.

Gostisbehere had four assists and a plus-3 rating over his last three games since snapping a six-game slump. The 29-year-old blueliner hasn't been negatively impacted by the return of Jakob Chychrun -- it appears there's enough room on the Coyotes' blue line for both of them and Janis Moser to find success. Gostisbehere is at 14 points (five on the power play), 45 shots on net, 30 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating through 20 appearances.