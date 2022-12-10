Gostisbehere recorded two assists, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-3 win over the Bruins.

Gostisbehere helped out on goals by Lawson Crouse and Nick Schmaltz in the contest. Over his last eight games, Gostisbehere has been a force on offense with two goals and eight helpers. The 29-year-old blueliner continues to be one of the better Coyotes to roster in fantasy -- he's at six tallies, 14 assists, 52 shots on net, 34 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating in 25 appearances.