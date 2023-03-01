Gostisbehere logged an assist, five shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Gostisbehere helped out on Nick Schmaltz's insurance tally in the third period. This was Gostisbehere's second straight game with a point after he came up empty in his first two outings back from an upper-body injury. The 29-year-old blueliner is at 10 goals, 21 assists, 115 shots on net, 72 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 52 contests. He hasn't sat out like some of the Coyotes' other potential trade candidates, but Gostisbehere could still be on the move before Friday.