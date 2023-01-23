Gostisbehere logged an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Gostisbehere put a six-game point drought to rest when he set up a Clayton Keller tally in the second period. Prior to this recent skid -- which looks a lot like one he had in November -- Gostisbehere had been a consistent scoring threat from the blue line. The 29-year-old is up to nine goals, 20 helpers, 98 shots on net, 65 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 47 appearances.