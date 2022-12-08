Gostisbehere scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 8-2 loss to the Oilers.

It was far too late to make a difference, but Gostisbehere scored the last goal in the game. He's picked up two goals and six assists over his last seven contests, and he's seeing top-pairing usage. For the season, the 29-year-old has six tallies, 12 helpers, 51 shots on net, 34 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating in 24 outings.