Gostisbehere registered two assists in a 3-2 victory against the Capitals on Saturday.

Gostisbehere snapped a four-game point drought. He's up to four goals and 10 points in 11 contests this season. He fell out of favor in Philadelphia, but his career has been revived in Arizona. He had 14 goals and 51 points in 82 games while averaging 22:11 of ice time last season and he's playing in a similar role in 2022-23.