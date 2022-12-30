Gostisbehere notched a power-play assist, six blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Gostisbehere has a goal and two power-play helpers during his three-game point streak. He'd had four separate streaks of at least three games since Nov. 23, so he continues to regularly contribute on offense. The 29-year-old is up to nine tallies, 17 helpers, 10 power-play points, 73 shots on net, 47 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 34 contests.