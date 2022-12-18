Gostisbehere provided a power-play goal in a 5-2 loss to Buffalo on Saturday.
Gostisbehere scored just 3:35 into the game, to give Arizona an early 1-0 lead. He has eight goals and 23 points in 29 contests this season, including eight power-play points. The 29-year-old is on a three-game point streak, and has four markers and 13 points in his last 12 contests.
