Gostisbehere logged a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 2-1 shootout win over the Kings.

Gostisbehere had gone two games without a point entering Friday. He remedied that with the secondary helper on Nick Schmaltz's tally in the first period. Gostisbehere has 10 points (four on the power play) in 12 December outings, and he's up to eight goals, 16 assists, nine power-play points, 69 shots on net, 40 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 32 contests overall.