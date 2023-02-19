Gostisbehere (upper body) is a game-time decision, though likely to play Sunday, per Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports.
Gostisbehere has a solid chance to return Sunday after missing eight games with an upper-body injury suffered on Jan. 24. The 29-year-old blueliner would return to Arizona's top defensive pair and power-play unit. Gostisbehere has nine goals and 20 assists in 48 games this season.
More News
-
Coyotes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Won't play Saturday, might Sunday•
-
Coyotes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Recovery ahead of schedule•
-
Coyotes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Will miss 4-6 weeks•
-
Coyotes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Ends drought with assist•
-
Coyotes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Two primary assists in loss•
-
Coyotes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Grabs power-play helper•