Gostisbehere (upper body) is a game-time decision, though likely to play Sunday, per Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports.

Gostisbehere has a solid chance to return Sunday after missing eight games with an upper-body injury suffered on Jan. 24. The 29-year-old blueliner would return to Arizona's top defensive pair and power-play unit. Gostisbehere has nine goals and 20 assists in 48 games this season.