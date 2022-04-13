Gostisbehere notched a power-play assist and went minus-3 in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Devils.

Gostisbehere set up Nick Schmaltz's tally in the second period to end his own three-game point drought. Despite the assist, it was still a bit of a rough outing for Gostisbehere. The 28-year-old blueliner has done well this season with 44 points, including 17 on the power play, in 73 appearances. He's added 138 shots on net, 100 blocked shots and a minus-19 rating in a top-pairing role.